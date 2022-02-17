Thursday, February 17, 2022
    America REFUSES to lift avocado ban after crunch talks with Mexico: $70m of avocados will now rot in Michoacán warehouses after drug cartel threatened to kill USDA inspector
    The United States refused to lift the ban on Mexican avocados after representatives from the two countries spent three hours in a meeting trying to reopen imports as Mexico stands to lose $70 million worth of produce that was bound for America, Your Content has learned.

    The US ban on Mexican avocados remains in place even after USDA and US Embassy officials met with Mexican authorities on Wednesday.

    During the three-hour meeting, officials from Michoacán attempted to convince the US to lift the ban and save $70 million worth of avocados.

    Michoacán is the sole Mexican state allowed to export the fruit to the US.

    The state leaders have outlined a new security plan to ensure the safety of US inspectors after one of them received a death threat from a Mexican cartel.

    The US has maintained that the ban would resume until the safety of its more than 70 health inspectors could be guaranteed.

    Experts expect Mexico to lose out on $12 to $14 million a day due to the ban,‘according to The Daily Mail.

