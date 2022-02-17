Biden’s 34-year-old pick for top nuclear waste job endured conversion therapy ‘torture’ at hands of Southern Baptist missionary parents and is now non-binary drag queen who enjoys ‘pup play’ and worships ‘Daddy Fauci’

The non-binary drag queen who has been tapped for a nuclear waste job in Biden’s Department of Energy was born the son of Southern Baptists missionaries, was forced into conversion therapy as a middle schooler but now lectures on ‘kink’ activism, once defended bestiality, proudly told of how they enjoyed sexual ‘pup play’ and worships ‘Daddy Fauci, Your Content has learned.

Sam Brinton, 34, announced last month that they had been hired for a role in Biden’s Department of Energy.

Brinton was born a male but now identifies as non-binary; they are married to a man and live in Maryland.

In their spare time, they are Sister Ray Dee O’Active in the Order of Perpetual Indulgence – a group of drag queens who dress as nuns to raise awareness of transphobia and sexual intolerance.

At the nuns’ ‘Lavender Mass’ in 2021, Brinton sang a song in honor of ‘Daddy Fauci’- the nation’s top COVID official.

They have spoken openly about enjoying ‘pup play’ where they ‘handle’ their partner ‘Nubi’

They have given lectures on the ‘physics of kink’, refer to themselves as ‘the slutty, nerdy’ one in groups and says they have visited the White House in heels.

Brinton’s parents are Peggy Jo and Stephen, Southern Baptist missionaries who now live in Iowa.

When they were in middle school and living in Florida, Brinton says they were subjected to conversion therapy,‘according to The Daily Mail.

