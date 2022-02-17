Thursday, February 17, 2022
    BLM posts $100,000 bail for defund police activist, 21, honored by Obama who’s now charged with attempted murder ‘after walking into Jewish Democrat mayoral candidate’s office and trying to assassinate him’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    BLM has posted the $100,000 bail for an activist hailed by Obama who was charged with attempted murder after allegedly trying to assassinate a Jewish mayoral candidate, Your Content has learned.

    Quintez Brown allegedly shot at Craig Greenberg in Louisville on Monday.

    He was charged with attempted murder and given a $100,000 bail.

    Pals claim he was having a ‘mental health crisis’ at the time of the shooting.

    Brown honored by Barack Obama’s foundation in 2019 as a ‘rising face’

    Also employed as a columnist at local paper the Louisville Courier Journal.

    Even made regular appearances as a race commentator on UK’s BBC.

    BLM activists posted the amount in full and Brown is now in home incarceration.

    Comes amid nationwide calls for tougher bail laws following spate of killings,‘according to The Daily Mail.

