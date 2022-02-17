Thursday, February 17, 2022
Thursday, February 17, 2022
    Even CALIFORNIA turns on Biden: More residents disapprove than approve of the President and VP Kamala Harris has just 38% approval in her home state in yet another disastrous poll
    Joe Biden’s poll numbers are continuing to plummet even in the super-Blue state of California, with more voters disapproving than approving of his current job performance, Your Content has learned.

    More voters in California disapprove than approve of Joe Biden’s presidency.

    His approval ratings have plummeted from 62 per cent last year to 47 per cent.

    Kamala Harris and Dianne Feinstein are also losing support in their home state,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

