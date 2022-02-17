Facial recognition firm Clearview AI says it will soon have 100 BILLION photos in its database to ensure ‘almost everyone in the world will be identifiable’ and wants to expand beyond law enforcement

A controversial AI company has announced it aims to put an image of nearly every human face in its facial recognition database, making it possible for ‘almost everyone in the world [to] be identifiable, Your Content has learned.

In a report to investors made in December, the facial recognition firm told investors the company is currently collecting 100 billion photos of human faces

The company further told investors that its ‘index of faces’ has grown from 3 billion images to more than 10 billion since the start of 2020

The images approximately 14 photos for each of the 7 billion people on Earth would bolster the firm’s already extensive surveillance system

In the presentation to investors, obtained by The Washington Post, Clearview brass pleaded for funding for the undertaking, to the tune of $50 million,‘according to The Washington Post.

