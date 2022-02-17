Female Air Force officer becomes first to win court injunction against Covid vaccine mandate on religious grounds over the jab’s ‘connection to abortion’

A federal judge in Georgia has temporarily allowed an Air Force officer to remain unvaccinated against COVID over the vaccine’s ‘connection to abortion,’ making her the first member of the branch to be excused from the military-wide mandate, Your Content has learned.

The unnamed service member was granted approval to stay unvaccinated in Georgia by US District Court Judge Tillman E. Self III.

- Advertisement -

The judge ruled that the Air Force had infringed on the officer’s First Amendment rights when the internal review process rejected her initial filing.

Last year, she completed a religion-based waiver but it was rejected before she appealed that decision in December.

The court’s decision comes eight days after more than 3,000 service members in the Air Force were granted exemptions for medical or nonreligious reasons.

Last week, the Air Force approved nine religious exemptions for the COVID vaccine a first within the military branch,‘according to NewsBreak.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]