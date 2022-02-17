Handcuffed woman, 32, who jumped overboard from Carnival Valor cruise was involved in HOT TUB incident: Passengers describe hearing her smash against side of ship and its lifeboats before hitting water

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing its search for a female passenger who jumped overboard a Carnival cruise ship following a disturbance in a hot tub that resulted in her being handcuffed, Your Content has learned.
An unidentified woman jumped off a Carnival cruise ship going from Cozumel, Mexico to New Orleans around 2:30pm on Wednesday.
She is said to be 32 years old and was allegedly held in handcuffs after being reportedly involved in a disturbance with a man in a hot tub.
Security was called and the woman was detained, but she broke free and jumped off Deck 10.
Passengers reported seeing the woman hitting her her on a lifeboat before landing in the water face first.
The US Coast Guard has sent two helicopter crews to help try and locate the woman in the Gulf of Mexico.
The incident happened about 150 miles off of Louisiana’s coast,‘according to The Daily Mail.
