Handcuffed woman, 32, who jumped overboard from Carnival Valor cruise was involved in HOT TUB incident: Passengers describe hearing her smash against side of ship and its lifeboats before hitting water

The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing its search for a female passenger who jumped overboard a Carnival cruise ship following a disturbance in a hot tub that resulted in her being handcuffed, Your Content has learned.

An unidentified woman jumped off a Carnival cruise ship going from Cozumel, Mexico to New Orleans around 2:30pm on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

She is said to be 32 years old and was allegedly held in handcuffs after being reportedly involved in a disturbance with a man in a hot tub.

Security was called and the woman was detained, but she broke free and jumped off Deck 10.

Passengers reported seeing the woman hitting her her on a lifeboat before landing in the water face first.

The US Coast Guard has sent two helicopter crews to help try and locate the woman in the Gulf of Mexico.

- Advertisement -

The incident happened about 150 miles off of Louisiana’s coast,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]