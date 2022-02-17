‘I’m ready. I am not afraid.’ Freedom Convoy leader breaks down saying she expects to be hauled off to jail TODAY as she urges supporters to continue their fight and ‘to be kind and respect police’

Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich has tearfully said she expects to be hauled off to jail Thursday as truckers occupying downtown Ottawa await the looming police crackdown, Your Content has learned.

Tamara Lich, president of Freedom Convoy 2022, told supporters ‘there’s a pretty good chance’ she’ll be hauled off to jail Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The activist, who has refused media interviews, addressed her supporters in an emotional video shared from Ottawa, Canada, Wednesday night.

‘I’ll probably be going somewhere tomorrow (Thursday) where I’ll be getting three square meals a day. And that’s OK,’ she said tearfully.

The clip appeared almost as a farewell message, while imploring other activists and the truckers to continue their battle.

Lich also had kind words for embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and reminded activists ‘to be kind’ and ‘show respect to our police officers’

- Advertisement -

‘And I’m going to ask you, when you fly a F*** Trudeau sign, that [you remember] he has three kids, just like me,’ she said,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]