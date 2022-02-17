Thursday, February 17, 2022
Thursday, February 17, 2022
More

    ‘I’m ready. I am not afraid.’ Freedom Convoy leader breaks down saying she expects to be hauled off to jail TODAY as she urges supporters to continue their fight and ‘to be kind and respect police’
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich has tearfully said she expects to be hauled off to jail Thursday as truckers occupying downtown Ottawa await the looming police crackdown, Your Content has learned.

    Tamara Lich, president of Freedom Convoy 2022, told supporters ‘there’s a pretty good chance’ she’ll be hauled off to jail Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    The activist, who has refused media interviews, addressed her supporters in an emotional video shared from Ottawa, Canada, Wednesday night.

    ‘I’ll probably be going somewhere tomorrow (Thursday) where I’ll be getting three square meals a day. And that’s OK,’ she said tearfully.

    The clip appeared almost as a farewell message, while imploring other activists and the truckers to continue their battle.

    Lich also had kind words for embattled Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and reminded activists ‘to be kind’ and ‘show respect to our police officers’

    - Advertisement -

    ‘And I’m going to ask you, when you fly a F*** Trudeau sign, that [you remember] he has three kids, just like me,’ she said,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.