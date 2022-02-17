It all ends in tears: Inconsolable Russian skater Kamila Valieva, 15, FALLS and finishes out of the medals during Olympic routine after storm over failed doping test

Russian teenage skater Kamila Valieva was today left inconsolable after failing in her bid for a second Olympic title amid continued uproar over her failed doping test, Your Content has learned.

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, now at the centre of latest Olympic doping scandal, finished fourth in women’s free skate competition at the Winter Olympics.

Pressure appeared to get to her when she stumbled twice during her skate, which saw her miss out on medal.

The 15-year-old cried after her routine and was consoled by her coaches as supporters yelled her name,‘according to The SUN.

