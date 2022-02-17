Masonry workers find 121-year-old ‘time capsule’ as they take down Jefferson Davis monument in Virginia

Masonry workers discovered what appears to be a 121-year-old time capsule on Wednesday as they were dismantling the remnants of a pedestal that once held a statue of the Confederate President Jefferson Davis, Your Content has learned.

A copper box that appears to be a time capsule was found beneath the former base of the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia.

- Advertisement -

It contains items related to the Confederacy, Richmond history and masonic tradition, according to an 1896 newspaper article.

The box will be given to the Black History Museum, along with all the Confederate statues that have been pulled down.

The Jefferson Davis statue was pulled to the ground by protesters in 2020.

Crews have been working all month to remove the pedestals of the confederate statues that have been taken down.

- Advertisement -

In December, masonry workers discovered two time capsules inside and beneath the Robert E. Lee pedestal.

According to newspaper records, there’s also a time capsule beneath the Stonewall Jackson statue that could be found in the next few days,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]