Parents and grandfather of missing six-year-old Paislee Shultis appear in court after she’s found alive in secret chamber under the stairs in upstate New York house

The parents and grandfather of a 6-year-old New York girl who was found alive under the stairs of her parents’ home in upstate New York after having been missing for two years appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

Paislee Shultis, now 6, was found in ‘good health’ in an upstate New York home on Monday after having been abducted in July 2019.

Police found her in a hovel-like makeshift room beneath the stairs in the home.

Her parents Kimberly Cooper, 33, and Kirk Shultis Jr., 32 and grandfather, Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, were all charged in her abduction.

The father and son were charged with one count each of felony custodial interference in the first degree and misdemeanor child endangerment.

Cooper has been charged with second-degree custodial interference and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Prosecutor Lauren Swan said Cooper is being ‘investigated with the potential for additional charges.

The trio appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday,‘according to The Daily Mail.

