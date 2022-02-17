Thursday, February 17, 2022
    Terrifying moment water crashes through the front windows of a ferry as 94mph winds battered Germany
    By Your Content Staff
    This is the terrifying moment water crashed through the front windows of a ferry in rough waters, as Storm Ylenia battered Germany with 94mph winds, Your Content has learned.

    Footage from ferry shows water bursting through windows on river Elba between Hamburg and Finkenwerder.

    It appeared the bow of the ferry plunged into the water after cresting a wave and a huge wave breached it.

    After a moment of shock as the water crashed in, terrified passengers could be seen fleeing from the water.

    It comes as Storm Ylenia batters northern Europe, with four deaths reported so far as winds reach 112mph,‘according to MIRROR.

