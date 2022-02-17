‘These are serious ethical issues’: James O’Keefe demands answers after FDA executive officer is caught on Project Veritas hidden camera admitting Biden will force an ANNUAL Covid shot that would be a ‘recurring fountain of revenue’ for drug firms

The founder of Project Veritas is demanding answers from the FDA after one of his undercover reporters allegedly caught an organization executive on camera saying Covid boosters would become annual requirements and that the Biden administration has financial incentives for pushing the vaccine, Your Content has learned.

FDA executive Christopher Cole was secretly recorded by a Project Veritas undercover employee posing as his date during a series of dinner meetings.

He was caught on camera dishing out his thoughts about vaccine mandates, saying he believed they would be become annual requirements.

He also suggested that the Biden administration had financial incentives for pushing the vaccine, saying they’re a ‘recurring’ source of income.

During a follow-up Project Veritas interview, Cole said he’d been tricked during a ‘hack job’ investigation and that his comments were taken out of context.

He said his office was not involved in the approval of vaccines.

Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe is now demanding the FDA answer to the allegations that its officials are motivated by the ‘fountain of revenue’ it receives from pharmaceutical companies.

O’Keefe told Sean Hannity Wednesday night: ‘There are serious ethical issues,‘according to The Daily Mail.

