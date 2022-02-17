Transgender swimmers Lia Thomas and Iszac Henig – who is competing as a woman and goes topless – post fastest split times in relay race as Ivy League Women’s Championships kick off four-day meet

Two transgender swimmers Lia Thomas and Iszac Henig – who competed as a woman – swam the fastest relay times on the first night of the Ivy League Women’s Championship on Wednesday, leading to further questions about their continued participation in sporting competition, Your Content has learned.

Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old representing Penn State, and 21-year-old Iszac Henig swimming for Yale, swam the fastest splits on Wednesday night.

Thomas swam for the men’s team in the 2019 season but began transitioning and has the required one year of testosterone suppression to compete as a woman.

Henig was born female and is transitioning to male but has not yet began taking testosterone, to enable continued competition in women’s races.

The pair raced in the first leg of the 800 yard relay, which was won by the host side Harvard, with Yale second and Penn third.

The presence of Thomas, in particular, at the meet has proved controversial with team mates both supporting and opposing her presence in the squad,‘according to The Daily Mail.

