Thursday, February 17, 2022
    US-bound cargo ship carrying 4,000 Porsches and Volkswagens catches fire in middle of Atlantic: Portuguese Navy airlifts 22-man crew from tiny lifeboats after they abandoned ship
    By Your Content Staff
    A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagens has caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, Your Content has learned.

    The cargo ship Felicity Ace which was carrying vehicles from Emden, Germany, to Davisville, Rhode Island, caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean.

    Ship sounded an alarm after a fire broke out in the hold, and its crew of 22 abandoned ship and were safely rescued.

    At least eleven crew members were picked up from a Greek tanker, Resilient Warrior, by a Portuguese Navy helicopter.

    In the hold were Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles destined for the U.S,‘according to The Daily Mail.

