US-bound cargo ship carrying 4,000 Porsches and Volkswagens catches fire in middle of Atlantic: Portuguese Navy airlifts 22-man crew from tiny lifeboats after they abandoned ship

A cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagens has caught fire in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, Your Content has learned.

The cargo ship Felicity Ace which was carrying vehicles from Emden, Germany, to Davisville, Rhode Island, caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean.

- Advertisement -

Ship sounded an alarm after a fire broke out in the hold, and its crew of 22 abandoned ship and were safely rescued.

At least eleven crew members were picked up from a Greek tanker, Resilient Warrior, by a Portuguese Navy helicopter.

In the hold were Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles destined for the U.S,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]