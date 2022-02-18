Amazon SUSPENDS Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation from its charity platform AmazonSmile for failing to disclose where its $60million in donations has gone

Amazon suspended Black Lives Matter from its charity platform AmazonSmile this week for failing to disclose where its $60 million in donations has gone, Your Content has learned.

BLM will be deprived of funds raised on AmazonSmile after they were not able to disclose where its $60 million in donations has gone.

The move comes after California DOJ has threatened to hold the leaders of Black Lives Matter personally liable over the charity’s missing financial records.

BLM confirmed they had $60 million in their bank accounts at the end of 2020.

Their coffers were filled with donations following the May 2020 killing of George Floyd and the subsequent protests.

In December 2020 BLM was officially registered as a charity, but it has not provided its latest tax return, and the 2019 filing has a non-existent address.

BLM’s co-founder and executive director, Patrisse Cullors, resigned in May 2021 amid scrutiny of her $3.2 million property empire.

Cullors said that two people, Makani Themba and Monifa Bandele, were taking over but in September they said they never accepted the roles.

In early February, the Washington Examiner reported that no one seemed to know who was currently running BLM, or managing the group’s money,‘according to The Daily Mail.

