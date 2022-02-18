Friday, February 18, 2022
Friday, February 18, 2022
More

    AOC slams NYPD for arresting 12 shoplifters and claims they’re being branded ‘monsters’ for stealing diapers and baby formula as she blames removal of child tax credits: Crime surges 46.5% in the Big Apple
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at the NYPD and her colleagues in Congress over the arrests of 12 shoplifters for stealing diapers and baby formula in the Bronx, saying the removal of the child tax credit by the federal government was to blame for the crime, Your Content has learned.

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 32, blamed the lack of federal subsidies for the rise of crime in New York City.

    - Advertisement -

    The liberal congresswoman, who represents an affluent section of Western Queens and parts of the Bronx, chided police for painting the thieves as ‘monsters’

    Diapers and baby formula are often stolen because they are easier to resell on the street.

    Crime in the 44th Precinct where the shoplifters were arrested has spiked by nearly 30 percent.

    Overall, crime is up 46.5% across the five boroughs,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.