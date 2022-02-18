AOC slams NYPD for arresting 12 shoplifters and claims they’re being branded ‘monsters’ for stealing diapers and baby formula as she blames removal of child tax credits: Crime surges 46.5% in the Big Apple

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lashed out at the NYPD and her colleagues in Congress over the arrests of 12 shoplifters for stealing diapers and baby formula in the Bronx, saying the removal of the child tax credit by the federal government was to blame for the crime, Your Content has learned.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, 32, blamed the lack of federal subsidies for the rise of crime in New York City.

The liberal congresswoman, who represents an affluent section of Western Queens and parts of the Bronx, chided police for painting the thieves as ‘monsters’

Diapers and baby formula are often stolen because they are easier to resell on the street.

Crime in the 44th Precinct where the shoplifters were arrested has spiked by nearly 30 percent.

Overall, crime is up 46.5% across the five boroughs,‘according to The Daily Mail.

