A British man who helped his professor lover fatally stab the academic’s boyfriend to death in a meth-fueled threesome has been jailed for 45 years under a plea bargain, Your Content has learned.

Ex-Oxford University employee Andrew Warren admitted first degree murder.

He and professor Wyndham Lathem stabbed Trenton Cornell-Duranleau to death.

The pair made a suicide pact but instead brutally stabbed Trenton 78 times.

Lathem recruited Warren to help him live out a murder-suicide sexual fantasy.

Warren was given a 45-year prison sentence after testifying against Lathem,‘according to The Daily Mail.

