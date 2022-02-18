Friday, February 18, 2022
    British Oxford University official, 61, who admitted helping his US lover stab the academic’s boyfriend to death in meth-fueled threesome is sentenced to 45 years in prison
    A British man who helped his professor lover fatally stab the academic’s boyfriend to death in a meth-fueled threesome has been jailed for 45 years under a plea bargain, Your Content has learned.

    Ex-Oxford University employee Andrew Warren admitted first degree murder.

    He and professor Wyndham Lathem stabbed Trenton Cornell-Duranleau to death.

    The pair made a suicide pact but instead brutally stabbed Trenton 78 times.

    Lathem recruited Warren to help him live out a murder-suicide sexual fantasy.

    Warren was given a 45-year prison sentence after testifying against Lathem,‘according to The Daily Mail.

