Friday, February 18, 2022
    Florida woman, 42, fights off a 6ft shark by punching it repeatedly in the head after it clamped its jaws around her foot while she was snorkelling
    A Florida woman fought off a six-foot shark by punching it repeatedly in the head after it clamped its jaws around her foot, Your Content has learned.

    Heather West, 42, was out snorkelling with some friends around Loggerhead Key at Dry Tortugas National Park in Florida when she had the terrifying experience.

    The group were exploring Little Africa Reef when the sea became too choppy for them to snorkel, so they decided to turn back and have a picnic on the beach.

    Heather, who lives in a van and travels the US, was the last left in the water, when she approached a patch of sea grass which seemed to be floating in a strange manner.

    She turned on her front and looked behind her to see a six foot lemon shark with its jaws clamped round her foot.

    Her foot had been completely mangled by the shark, and it quickly became clear that she needed medical attention as soon as possible,‘according to The Daily Mail.

