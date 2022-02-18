Friday, February 18, 2022
    Gov Newsom says California will move on from the pandemic phase of COVID-19 as he relaxes mask mandates and cases in the Golden state drop 74% over the past two weeks: US daily infections drop 43% in seven days
    By Your Content Staff
    California Gov Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that his state which has been among those with the strictest mandates during the pandemic will soon transition into treating COVID-19 as an endemic, moving on from the pandemic as the state marks two years since the first cases of the virus were detected in the U.S., Your Content has learned.

    California Gov Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that his state will soon transition into treating Covid as an ‘endemic’ rather than ‘pandemic’

    The move would make California the first state in America to declare Covid as an ‘endemic’, and put plans in place to live alongside the virus long-term.

    Covid cases are down 74% in California over the past two weeks, and down 43% over the last seven days.

    A growing list of blue-leaning states are relaxing Covid mandates in the wake of declining cases, including Vermont and Virginia,‘according to The Daily Mail.

