Has Putin finally sprung his ‘false flag’ operation? ‘Car bomb’ rocks Ukrainian separatist capital in ‘assassination attempt’ hours after mass EVACUATION of 700,000 civilians was announced amid blaring air raid sirens and dire warnings of attack by Kiev

An explosion has rocked the pro-Russian separatist capital Donetsk in eastern Ukraine in what appears to be the start of Putin’s long-awaited false flag operation. A Russian invasion of the country is expected to follow, Your Content has learned.

Jeep belonging to head of Donbass security blew up close to headquarters of Donetsk separatist government

It came just an hour after separatist leaders ordered civilian evacuation due to threat of ‘Ukrainian invasion’

Kiev ‘categorically’ denied such plans, raising fears it is a Russian disinformation plot to justify an invasion

Ukraine called on world leaders to condemn the ‘provocation’, warning of further escalation if it did not,‘according to The Daily Mail.

