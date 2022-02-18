‘He abused me all over SNL’: Woman who accused comedian Horatio Sanz of grooming her when she was 15 before sexually assaulting her, aged 17, at SNL after-party claims that Jimmy Fallon was aware of their inappropriate relationship

A woman who accused Saturday Night Live alum Horatio Sanz last year of grooming and sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager, has claimed that some of the actor’s crew and castmates, including Jimmy Fallon, were aware of the abuse but did nothing to stop it, Your Content has learned.

Horatio Sanz’s accuser, known as Jane Doe, spoke out for the first time about alleged sexual abuse since filing a lawsuit last year.

- Advertisement -

Doe, who lives in Pennsylvania, filed a complaint against Sanz and NBC, claiming Saturday Night Live alum sexually assaulted her when she was 17 in 2002.

Sanz’s lawyer last year dismissed claims as ‘ludicrous’ and claimed Doe tried to extract $7.5 million payment in exchange for her silence.

Complaint alleged Sanz, then in his 30s, groomed the teenage girl and touched her at SNL cast parties in front of his colleagues.

Doe said Jimmy Fallon, Sanz’s office mate at SNL, knew she was in high school and may have been aware of their relationship,‘according to The Daily Advent.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]