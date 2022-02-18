Friday, February 18, 2022
    Mike Pompeo attacks Joe Biden for his 'enormous weakness' on Russia and says 'failure of foreign policy' will see Russian foreign minister 'eat the Secretary of State's lunch'
    By Your Content Staff
    Mike Pompeo on Thursday night accused Joe Biden of having displayed ‘enormous weakness’ in the face of Russian aggression, accusing the president of making a litany of errors and claiming the Russian foreign minister would ‘eat the Secretary of State’s lunch, Your Content has learned.

    Donald Trump’s former Secretary of State appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show on Thursday night.

    Mike Pompeo, 58, accused Joe Biden of showing ‘weakness’ in the face of threats from Vladimir Putin.

    He said that Putin saw ‘a failure of American foreign policy and the fundamental deterrence that Reagan had’

    Pompeo said that Biden had weakened the US by allowing Russia to complete the Nord Stream Two pipeline and get away with hacking US pipes.

    The former Kansas senator and CIA chief said Biden’s policies helped Putin’s country’s finances, and ‘put his economy on super warp’

    Pompeo concluded that the leaders of China and Iran were watching closely and poised to take advantage,‘according to The Daily Mail.

