NYC’s violent crime wave continues after 22-year-old breakdancer is stabbed in the leg on subway train as he performs by ‘homeless man in his 40s’ who is on the run

A breakdancer was stabbed in the back of the leg on the New York City subway Thursday.

Police said the victim was stabbed by an unknown individual at the 14th Street and 3rd Avenue subway station in Manhattan at just after 2pm.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was performing on the train when he was stabbed twice in the leg and once in the arm.

The suspect fled after leaving the train at the 1st Avenue subway station.

The victim stayed on the train before getting off at the Bedford station in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg,‘according to The New York Post.

