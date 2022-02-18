Oklahoma murderer, 35, is executed by lethal injection after request to be put to death by firing squad was denied: Inmate who killed four in 2005 had last meal of 20 chicken nuggets, a crispy chicken sandwich and a caramel frappe

A quadruple murderer from Oklahoma has been executed by lethal injection after his request for a firing squad was denied, Your Content has learned.

Gilbert Ray Postelle, 35, was killed at Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester, Oklahoma, on Thursday at 10.06am.

Postelle was convicted for his role in the quadruple slaying of James Alderson, Terry Smith, Donnie Swindle and Amy Wright, in 2005.

Last meal was 20 chicken nuggets, an assortment of dipping sauces, three large fries with ketchup, a crispy chicken sandwich, a chicken sandwich, a large cola and a caramel frappe.

Postelle’s execution was the fourth in Oklahoma since October when a nearly seven-year moratorium on executions was lifted,‘according to The SUN.

