Friday, February 18, 2022
    Putin’s war tourist: Pro-Russian ‘War Gonzo’ YouTuber with 350,000 followers Semyon Pegov reports from front line and captures ‘Ukrainian shelling’ amid fears of false flag plot
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A pro-Russian YouTuber who runs the channel ‘War Gonzo’ has captured footage of shelling from the front-line in Ukraine amid fears of a false flag plot, Your Content has learned.

    Pegov, 36, is a military journalist, blogger and poet runs the ‘War Gonzo’ channel.

    The reporter has connections to Vladimir Putin’s closest TV cheerleaders.

    He was rapidly at the scene of the shelling Stratonavtov Street, near Donetsk.

    Footage showed an explosion, and empty shell casings on the street,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

