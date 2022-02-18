Republican congressman Jim Hagedorn dies at age 59 after a two-year battle with kidney cancer and a month after testing positive for COVID: Trump leads tributes from both sides of the aisle

Republican congressman Jim Hagedorn has died at the age of 59 after a two-year battle with kidney cancer, Your Content has learned.

The Minnesota Rep.’s wife Jennifer Carnahan, 45, confirmed the news on her Facebook on Friday morning.

- Advertisement -

She shared a photo of her holding her husband’s hand in his final moments.

‘It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night’

Hagedorn first announced he was being treated for Stage 4 kidney cancer in February of 2020,‘according to The Washington Post.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]