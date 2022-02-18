Friday, February 18, 2022
Friday, February 18, 2022
More

    Republican congressman Jim Hagedorn dies at age 59 after a two-year battle with kidney cancer and a month after testing positive for COVID: Trump leads tributes from both sides of the aisle
    R

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Republican congressman Jim Hagedorn has died at the age of 59 after a two-year battle with kidney cancer, Your Content has learned.

    The Minnesota Rep.’s wife Jennifer Carnahan, 45, confirmed the news on her Facebook on Friday morning.

    - Advertisement -

    She shared a photo of her holding her husband’s hand in his final moments.

    ‘It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband Congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night’

    Hagedorn first announced he was being treated for Stage 4 kidney cancer in February of 2020,‘according to The Washington Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.