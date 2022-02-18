Friday, February 18, 2022
    Terror at sea: 290 passengers are evacuated from Greek ferry as huge blaze breaks out in the middle of the night leaving one injured
    By Your Content Staff
    Almost 300 passengers were evacuated from a Greek ferry today after a huge fire broke out on board in the middle of the night, Your Content has learned.

    Almost 300 passengers were evacuated from a Greek ferry after a huge fire.

    One crew member, 42, was injured and the 290 on the ship were rescued.

    The blaze started at 4.30am on Friday when the ship was in the Ionian Sea,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

