Friday, February 18, 2022
Friday, February 18, 2022
More

    TikTok star, 15, defends selling selfies to stalker who tried to kill her and says she’ll stay on the site where she makes $1,700 a video: Ex-cop dad shot dead boy, 18, who showed up at their house with a shotgun when he didn’t get explicit content
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    TikTok star Ava Majury and her parents have defended selling her selfies to the stalker who tried to kill her and was shot dead by her father last July, and revealed she will stay on the site where she makes $1,700-a-video despite safety risks, Your Content has learned.

    Eric Rohan Justin showed up at Ava Majury’s home in Naples on July 10, 2021.

    - Advertisement -

    He had a shotgun and two cell phones with hundreds of photos of her on them.

    Eric, 18, blasted open the front door he was then shot dead by Ava’s dad Rob.

    Rob is a retired cop from Jersey City he said on Friday he did what he had to do to protect his family.

    In the months before the shooting, Ava sold two selfies to Eric for $300.

    - Advertisement -

    She defended it on Friday, telling GMA she did it to stop him contacting her friends.

    She is 15 now, and makes up to $1,700 per video across her three TikTok accounts.

    Her parents have allowed her to stay on the app despite the safety fears.

    In December, she worried she was being followed by someone else and she is now homeschooled.

    Nothing is known about the stalker other than that his parents divorced.

    He lived in Maryland with his mother, and gave Ava a total of $927 on Venmo,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.