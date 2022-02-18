TikTok star, 15, defends selling selfies to stalker who tried to kill her and says she’ll stay on the site where she makes $1,700 a video: Ex-cop dad shot dead boy, 18, who showed up at their house with a shotgun when he didn’t get explicit content

TikTok star Ava Majury and her parents have defended selling her selfies to the stalker who tried to kill her and was shot dead by her father last July, and revealed she will stay on the site where she makes $1,700-a-video despite safety risks, Your Content has learned.

Eric Rohan Justin showed up at Ava Majury’s home in Naples on July 10, 2021.

He had a shotgun and two cell phones with hundreds of photos of her on them.

Eric, 18, blasted open the front door he was then shot dead by Ava’s dad Rob.

Rob is a retired cop from Jersey City he said on Friday he did what he had to do to protect his family.

In the months before the shooting, Ava sold two selfies to Eric for $300.

She defended it on Friday, telling GMA she did it to stop him contacting her friends.

She is 15 now, and makes up to $1,700 per video across her three TikTok accounts.

Her parents have allowed her to stay on the app despite the safety fears.

In December, she worried she was being followed by someone else and she is now homeschooled.

Nothing is known about the stalker other than that his parents divorced.

He lived in Maryland with his mother, and gave Ava a total of $927 on Venmo,‘according to The New York Post.

