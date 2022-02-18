Friday, February 18, 2022
Friday, February 18, 2022
More

    Top Colorado plastic surgeon faces manslaughter charges over death of patient, 19, who died 14 months after botched breast surgery when nobody noticed she was in cardiac arrest and doctor failed to call 911 for FIVE hours
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Colorado plastic surgeon is facing manslaughter charges over the death of a 19-year-old patient who died 14 months after he botched her breast surgery, Your Content has learned.

    Dr Geoffrey Kim, 52, admitted he didn’t call 911 for five hours after Emmalyn Nguyen went into cardiac arrest when she was given anesthesia by nurse.

    - Advertisement -

    Kim turned himself in to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday.

    Expected to be charged with negligent homicide, reckless manslaughter and misdemeanor obstruction of service.

    Emmalyn was left braindead and couldn’t speak or walk after the surgery and died 14 months later,‘according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.