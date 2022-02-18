Top Colorado plastic surgeon faces manslaughter charges over death of patient, 19, who died 14 months after botched breast surgery when nobody noticed she was in cardiac arrest and doctor failed to call 911 for FIVE hours

A Colorado plastic surgeon is facing manslaughter charges over the death of a 19-year-old patient who died 14 months after he botched her breast surgery, Your Content has learned.

Dr Geoffrey Kim, 52, admitted he didn’t call 911 for five hours after Emmalyn Nguyen went into cardiac arrest when she was given anesthesia by nurse.

Kim turned himself in to Arapahoe County Sheriff’s officials on Wednesday.

Expected to be charged with negligent homicide, reckless manslaughter and misdemeanor obstruction of service.

Emmalyn was left braindead and couldn’t speak or walk after the surgery and died 14 months later,‘according to The New York Post.

