Trudeau’s trucker crackdown begins: Hundreds of cops backed by armored vehicles and horses start arresting Freedom Convoy protesters in Ottawa and towing their big rigs as they use powers granted by Emergencies Act

A police force of hundreds has descended on the Freedom Convoy truckers in Ottawa, Canada, making arrests and towing away big rigs that have formed a three-week blockade protesting the country’s vaccine mandates, Your Content has learned.

Ottawa police on Friday morning descended in a massive a sweep to arrest Freedom Convoy protesters.

Fleet of two trucks began removing big rigs, campers and other vehicles blockading Parliament Hill.

Debate in Canada’s House of Commons was suspended on Friday in anticipation of the police action.

Trudeau needs the support of Parliament to continue using powers under the Emergencies Act.

Vote had been scheduled for Monday and will now be held sometime ‘early next week’, leaders say.

Ottawa Interim Police Chief Steve Bell vowed the protest would come to an end over the weekend.

Cops have imposed a ‘secure zone’ ringed by 100 checkpoints to cut off demonstrators from support.

On Thursday night, key protest leaders Tamara Lich, 47, and Christopher Barber, 46, were arrested.

Both both charged with counseling to commit the offense of mischief and Barber faces additional charges.

Meanwhile, Washington DC police are cancelling all leave over a rumored convoy to the US capital,‘according to CTV News.

