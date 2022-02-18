US now claims there are 190,000 Russian troops on the Ukrainian border as Biden holds last-minute talks with Western leaders to prevent Putin invading, Kamala meets NATO allies and Kremlin accuses Kiev of ‘genocide’

A top U.S. diplomat in Europe says Russia’s troop buildup around Ukraine has ballooned to up to 190,000 up from just 100,000 just a few weeks ago, Your Content has learned.

U.S. Ambassador to the OSCE Michael Carpenter said Russia has probably amassed 169,000-190,000 personnel.

- Advertisement -

U.S. has repeatedly warned of a potential invasion.

He said it was ‘the most significant military mobilization in Europe since the Second World War’

Kamala Harris met with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg at Munich conference.

She warned of ‘severe consequence’ if Putin invades.

- Advertisement -

President Biden plans to speak with Transatlantic leaders Friday and speaks from the White House to provide an update.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called for ‘deescalation’ in a call with Russian counterpart Sergey Shoygu.

Ukrainian and Russian forces reported a second day of shelling in the Donbas region amid a feared pretext for war.

Pro-Russia rebels have begun evacuating civilians from areas of eastern Ukraine,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]