Friday, February 18, 2022
Friday, February 18, 2022
More

    Video shows moments before woman, 32, broke free from security and ‘jumped off’ Carnival Valor cruise ship into Gulf of Mexico to her presumed death after ‘incident in hot-tub’: Search is called off
    V

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    New video shows a woman struggling with cruise ship security moments before she allegedly jumped off a balcony and vanished into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, Your Content has learned.

    A 32-year-old woman went overboard on the Carnival Valor Wednesday after a struggle with cruise ship security, newly released cell phone video shows.

    - Advertisement -

    The footage shows three security guards onto the holding the frantic woman’s arms behind her back as she appears to resist.

    She is heard screaming out the name ‘Alicia’ as the guards help her up a flight of stairs and off of the pool deck.

    Shortly after being escorted off the deck, she allegedly broke free from the guards and jumped off the tenth floor of the ship and into the ocean.

    The Coast Guard searched about 2,514 square miles for 14 hours before suspending their search for the woman at 5:37pm on Thursday,‘according to The SUN.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.