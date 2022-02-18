Video shows moments before woman, 32, broke free from security and ‘jumped off’ Carnival Valor cruise ship into Gulf of Mexico to her presumed death after ‘incident in hot-tub’: Search is called off

New video shows a woman struggling with cruise ship security moments before she allegedly jumped off a balcony and vanished into the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday afternoon, Your Content has learned.

A 32-year-old woman went overboard on the Carnival Valor Wednesday after a struggle with cruise ship security, newly released cell phone video shows.

The footage shows three security guards onto the holding the frantic woman’s arms behind her back as she appears to resist.

She is heard screaming out the name ‘Alicia’ as the guards help her up a flight of stairs and off of the pool deck.

Shortly after being escorted off the deck, she allegedly broke free from the guards and jumped off the tenth floor of the ship and into the ocean.

The Coast Guard searched about 2,514 square miles for 14 hours before suspending their search for the woman at 5:37pm on Thursday,‘according to The SUN.

