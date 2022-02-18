Friday, February 18, 2022
    White PE teacher, 58, at NYC high school is charged after being caught on video slamming a 14-year-old black student into a wall and onto the ground
    By Your Content Staff
    A New York teacher has been arrested and charged with endangering a child after he was caught on camera slamming a 14-year-old boy into a wall and then wrestling him to the ground, Your Content has learned.

    Colin McNally, a 58-year-old PE teacher and tennis coach, was caught on camera outside the gym at Cardozo High School in Queens, New York.

    McNally on Wednesday was involved in a confrontation with a 14-year-old student which apparently began when the teacher took the boy’s basketball.

    The boy tried to get the basketball back from McNally, who then slammed the boy against a wall and hurled him to the ground.

    Other students and members of staff looked on in shock as McNally tackled the boy.

    McNally was arrested and charged with harassment and endangering the welfare of a child, and has since been released,‘according to ABC7.

