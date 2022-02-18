‘White woman’s tears trump justice’: Daunte Wright’s ‘stunned’ family slam judge who CRIED when she sentenced Kim Potter to a year in prison for shooting dead their son after mistaking her gun for a Taser

The family of Daunte Wright reacted angrily on Friday to white former cop Kim Potter being sentenced to just a year in prison for shooting dead their son last April after mistaking her gun for a Taser, saying ‘white woman tears trump justice’ after the sentence was handed down by a judge who cried herself during the hearing, Your Content has learned.

Kim Potter, 48, will spend another 14 months in prison after time served and time for good behavior.

- Advertisement -

She was convicted of manslaughter in December for shooting dead Daunte Wright in April 2021.

Potter and other cops had pulled Daunte over for a traffic stop he tried to drive away and Potter reached for her Taser but withdrew her gun.

She immediately collapsed into sobs when she realized she had killed the 20-year-old.

On Friday, Daunte’s mother, father, siblings and the mother of his toddler son begged the judge not to show any mercy.

- Advertisement -

They said Potter was heartless and did not look at them throughout the trial.

Potter explained she didn’t feel she had the right to look them in the eye she said she prayed for them every day.

Judge Regina Chu fought tears as she sentenced Potter and told her that she had made a ‘tragic mistake’

She said cops have the most difficult jobs of,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]