CYBER-STALKING AND HARASSING YOUTUBER SLAPPED WITH RESTRAINING ORDER

Frank Allen Crawford, from Taylors, South Carolina, is a YouTuber known as “CrudeAF” recently had a restraining order granted in South Carolina against him and is currently under criminal investigation for allegedly cyber-stalking a Florida activist/citizen journalist, Andra Griffin, Your Content has learned.

In mid February, Ms. Griffin, of Manatee County , Florida, made a 600-mile trip to Greenville County South Carolina to file a request for a temporary restraining order again Mr. Crawford.

Your Content reviewed the restraining order and it alleges Mr. Crawford sending multiple “threatening and harassing” emails to Ms. Griffin.

Greenville County Magistrate Judge, Mark Edmonds, granted the temporary restraining order on February 15, 2022.

A court hearing has been set for February 22, 2022 at 9 A.M. to hear the case and determine if a lengthier restraining order will be granted to Ms. Griffin.

Ms. Griffin went to the Manatee County Sheriff’s office and filed a police report. Your Content obtained a copy of the criminal affidavit made by Ms. Griffin against Mr. Crawford on February 16, 2022, alleging cyber-stalking and harassment.

The allegations made by Ms. Griffin have now resulted in a criminal investigation into Mr. Crawford under Florida’s cyberstalking statute, which defines cyberstalking as a “means to engage in a course of conduct to communicate, or to cause to be communicated, words, images, or language by or through the use of electronic mail or electronic communication, directed at a specific person, causing substantial emotional distress to that person and serving no legitimate purpose.”

Your Content has reviewed the YouTube channel Crude Af belonging to Mr. Crawford, and it appears many videos over the last three months have been about Ms. Griffin with her face as thumbnails and many with unpleasant titles.

Upon review of a few videos, it does appear he is monitoring her moves online and speaking about them regularly in his videos and in some cases, appears to be inciting his base of more than 10,000 followers to do the same.

Your Content has learned from Ms. Griffin, that Mr. Crawford made more than 50 videos and posts about her online for the purposes to harass, bully and intimidate her despite never meeting Mr. Crawford before. Ms. Griffin also claims that due to his conduct it has created an unsafe environment for her which resulted in someone taking pictures of her and her friends from an outside window while they sat in the kitchen at anAirBNB in January, 2022.

Ms. Griffin also claims someone was peeping in the windows of her private home where she resides and now, she no longer stays at for more a day or two because she doesn’t feel safe in her own home.

According to Ms. Griffin, Frank Allen Crawford, has surpassed the conduct associated with an online critical commentator. Ms. Griffin stated that Mr. Crawford has become obsessed with her and is using her in a negative light purely for subscribers and unjust enrichment off of her online persona, “Bullhorn Betty”.

Ms. Griffin is not a “notable” or a “public” figure, but she is known throughout the east coast and Florida due to her political activism/advocacy efforts, attending county commission and school board meetings advocating for things like ending mask mandates, abolishingagainst the critical race theory, support for school choice and lower taxes.

Most recent endeavors, Ms. Griffin, has been engaged in citizen journalism and looking into various disappearances and deathsof victims nationwide, including her extensive efforts during the Gabby Petito/Brian Laundrie case which garnered her online persona as “Bullhorn Betty” in 2021.

Reports and sources have indicated that Mr. Crawford has obtained legal counsel in this matter by attorney ChristopherFedalei, who’s most known for his past run against former South Carolina U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy back in 2016.

Your Content has reached to YouTube for comment about this matter, but has not received a response.

