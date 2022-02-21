Americans in Russia told to evacuate WITHOUT the help of the U.S. government because of terrorist threats and warns Moscow could ‘severely restrict’ flights from Ukraine as intelligence suggests Putin has 190,000 troops poised to invade

Americans in Russia have been told to make plans to evacuate that doesn’t involve support from the U.S. government as Washington and the Kremlin tussle over a summit with President Biden and Vladimir Putin and intelligence warns 190,000 troops are ready to strike Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

The State Department cautioned Americans to flee Moscow and St. Petersburg, without the help of the U.S. government, amid warnings of terrorist attacks in the cities.

Americans were told to avoid crowds, tell relatives if they are safe, carry around U.S. identification and ‘have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance’

The warnings came as Washington and the Kremlin tussled over whether Biden and Putin will hold a summit.

Intelligence has also suggested that there 190,000 Russian troops ready to strike Ukraine,‘according to The Daily Mail.

