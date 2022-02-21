Monday, February 21, 2022
Monday, February 21, 2022
More

    Americans in Russia told to evacuate WITHOUT the help of the U.S. government because of terrorist threats and warns Moscow could ‘severely restrict’ flights from Ukraine as intelligence suggests Putin has 190,000 troops poised to invade
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Americans in Russia have been told to make plans to evacuate that doesn’t involve support from the U.S. government as Washington and the Kremlin tussle over a summit with President Biden and Vladimir Putin and intelligence warns 190,000 troops are ready to strike Ukraine, Your Content has learned.

    The State Department cautioned Americans to flee Moscow and St. Petersburg, without the help of the U.S. government, amid warnings of terrorist attacks in the cities.

    - Advertisement -

    Americans were told to avoid crowds, tell relatives if they are safe, carry around U.S. identification and ‘have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance’

    The warnings came as Washington and the Kremlin tussled over whether Biden and Putin will hold a summit.

    Intelligence has also suggested that there 190,000 Russian troops ready to strike Ukraine,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.