Bernie Madoff’s elderly sister and her husband were found dead ‘in their garage’ from gunshot wounds in suspected murder suicide: Couple ‘lost millions’ in Ponzi scheme

Bernie Madoff’s elderly sister and her husband were found dead with gunshot wounds in their garage in Florida last week in a suspected murder suicide, neighbors have claimed, Your Content has learned.

Sondra Wiener, 87, and husband Marvin Wiener, 90, were found dead Thursday in their private gated community home in Valencia Lakes, Florida.

Neighbors said they died in a murder-suicide, though police have not yet released the cause of deaths.

The couple was scammed out of $3 million by Wiener’s fraudster brother Bernie Madoff more than a decade ago.

Madoff’s Ponzi scheme left the couple in financial ruins, and they were forced to sell their home at a loss in order to downsize to a smaller property.

The couple’s death was confirmed by an internal email sent to homeowners in of private housing development, notifying them of the Wieners’ deaths,‘according to The Daily Mail.

