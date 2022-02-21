Chinese security guard is held captive as a BLOOD SLAVE: Man was kidnapped in Cambodia after being lured by fake job ad and had his blood drained from him every month

A Chinese security guard was kidnapped and used as a ‘blood slave’ by a gang in Cambodia after he was lured to the country by a fake job ad, Your Content has learned.

The 31-year-old who has been identified only by his surname Li, was held captive and had 27 ounces of blood drained from him every month for six months.

It is believed that the gang who kidnapped Li sold his blood to private buyers.

He had been trafficked last June after going to China’s southwestern region of Guangxi in response to a job advert for work as a nightclub bouncer.

He was then smuggled to Cambodia where gang extracted his blood for money,‘according to The SUN.

