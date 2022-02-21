Monday, February 21, 2022
    Family of Florida girl, 13, who was jailed for nearly two weeks after a classmate pretended to be her on social media and threatened their school sues Instagram and the school
    A 13-year-old Florida girl who was jailed for nearly two weeks after a classmate threatened their school on social media while pretending to be her is suing the school and Instagram, Your Content has learned.

    Nia Whims, 13, a student at Renaissance Charter School in Pembroke Pines was arrested in November 2021 after threats against staff and students were made.

    Nia was arrested and detained for two weeks while investigation was carried out.

    Law enforcement later determined that the threats had been sent from an IP address that did not match Nia’s.

    It was then discovered a younger classmate, aged 12, in the seventh grade who set up false emails and social media accounts under Nia’s name.

    On Wednesday, the teenager and her mother, Lezlie-Ann Davis, announced their lawsuit against Renaissance Charter School and Instagram.

    They are demanding a minimum of $30,000 in addition to costs and attorney’s fees. The family is also planning to sue the Pembroke Pines Police Department,‘according to The Daily Advent.

