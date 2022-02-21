Monday, February 21, 2022
Monday, February 21, 2022
    FDA is considering FOURTH dose of COVID-19 vaccine and making it an annual shot as cases across the US drop 43% over the past week and 87% since the peak of the Omicron variant
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    Covid cases in the U.S. are continuing to plummet, and health officials are reportedly discussing rolling out annual vaccine shots to keep the virus controlled long term, Your Content has learned.

    The FDA is reviewing data to potentially authorize another COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in the near future, the Wall Street Journal reports.

    Additional shots are already available to the immunocompromised and countries like Israel have rolled them out as well.

    News comes as Covid cases in the U.S. continue to plummet, down 43% over the past week and 87% since the Omicron variant surge peaked in mid-January.

    Health experts believe regular booster shots are necessary to keep case numbers down and prevent future surges of the virus,‘according to The Daily Mail.

