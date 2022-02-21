Monday, February 21, 2022
    Florida mom finds her two-year-old daughter ALONE and locked inside daycare after showing up a few minutes late for pickup
    A Florida mom found her two-year-old daughter alone and locked inside a dark room at her daycare center after coming to pick her up a few minutes late, Your Content has learned.

    Stephanie Martinez found her two-year-old daughter alone and locked inside a dark room after coming to pick her up from daycare a few minutes late.

    The Florida mother is pursuing legal action against Plantation KinderCare for leaving her daughter Anastasia alone and not notifying her.

    Martinez called 911 and was only reunited with her toddler after the Plantation Fire Department arrived and pried the building’s doors open.

    The Broward Sheriff’s Office Child Protection Services and Plantation Police are now investigating the incident.

    The last two employees at the daycare center, who were responsible for pickup and closing the building, have since been placed on administrative leave,‘according to NBC News.

