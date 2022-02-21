Glamorous bar worker, 23, is left ‘looking like Quasimodo’ after plunging 10 feet from a VIP booth while cheering on a male strip show and landing on her head

A glamorous bar worker has revealed that she was too embarrassed to leave her home for four days when she was left looking like Quasimodo, after falling 10 feet from a VIP booth while cheering on a male strip show, Your Content has learned.

Courtney Doran, 23, from New Jersey, fell on to dancefloor on night out.

- Advertisement -

Lost her balance while hugging a friend and was left with huge bump on head.

TikTok videos showing bruise have gone viral, with more than two million views,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]