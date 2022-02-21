Monday, February 21, 2022
    Glamorous bar worker, 23, is left ‘looking like Quasimodo’ after plunging 10 feet from a VIP booth while cheering on a male strip show and landing on her head
    By Your Content Staff
    A glamorous bar worker has revealed that she was too embarrassed to leave her home for four days when she was left looking like Quasimodo, after falling 10 feet from a VIP booth while cheering on a male strip show, Your Content has learned.

    Courtney Doran, 23, from New Jersey, fell on to dancefloor on night out.

    Lost her balance while hugging a friend and was left with huge bump on head.

    TikTok videos showing bruise have gone viral, with more than two million views,‘according to The Daily Advent.

