    Michigan driver, 29, charged in hit-and-run that killed retired nurse, 64, deliberately mowed her down ‘so he could have sex with her dead body’
    A 29-year-old Michigan man charged in the fatal hit-and-run of a 64-year-old retired nurse allegedly killed her on purpose so he could have sex with her dead body, prosecutors said, Your Content has learned.

    Colby Martin, 29, allegedly struck Melody Rohrer, 64, with his car on purpose so he could have sex with her dead body, prosecutors said.

    Martin was initially charged with manslaughter in Rohrer’s death in September, but had his charges upgraded to open murder in a hearing Wednesday.

    Investigators revealed that Martin allegedly searched necrophilia-related pornography immediately after Rohrer’s death.

    Detectives also found Rohrer’s DNA on condoms found in Martin’s car and in a trash can near his house,‘according to The Daily Mail.

