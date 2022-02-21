Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard takes swing at Wisconsin coach and sparks massive brawl at end of game because rival called a late timeout during blowout win over Wolverines

Michigan men’s basketball coach Juwan Howard unloaded a wild swing at a rival coach after his underperforming team was routed Sunday, sparking a massive postgame brawl that could have major ramifications on the rest of the Wolverine’s season, Your Content has learned.

Michigan coach Juwan Howard threw an open-hand punch that struck Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft during an altercation in the handshake line.

It followed the Wisconsin Badgers’ 77-63 win on Sunday in Madison, Wisconsin.

Howard was upset about a Wisconsin timeout with 15 seconds left to go and got in a verbal exchange with Badgers coach Greg Gard near the Michigan bench.

As security tired to intervene, both head coaches had hands on each other and heated words were exchanged and other players became involved in a brawl.

Then, Howard delivered the right-handed punch to the face of Krabbenhoft.

The altercation intensified after the punch with players from both teams also pushing each other and throwing punches.

Howard declined to apologize after the contest and said Gard touching him led to the escalation of the situation,‘according to NewsBreak.

