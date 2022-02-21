Parents’ fury after biologically male counselors who identify as non-binary and use they/them pronouns slept in rooms with fifth-grade girls for three nights during school-organized science camp

A group of parents lambasted an infamously woke California school district after learning that biological male counselors who are non-binary and use they/them pronouns were sleeping in the same rooms as fifth-grade girls at a school-organized science camp, Your Content has learned.

Los Alamitos parents shared their outrage after learning that nonbinary counselors, who are biologically male, shared cabins with fifth-grade girls.

The counselors spent three nights sleeping in the same rooms as the students, which drew the fury of some parents of Weaver Elementary School students.

The district said that it takes ‘all complaints and concerns seriously’ and would be investigating the parents’ grievances.

The camp has defended its actions, saying that it was following California law by placing staff ‘in cabins they identify with’

The Los Alamitos Unified School District has spent this year at the center of a culture war over LGBTQ issues, CRT and coronavirus policies,‘according to The Daily Mail.

