Monday, February 21, 2022
    Philadelphia boy, 18, murdered by Nike Jordan boss Larry Miller in 1965, as victim’s family reveal they’ve forgiven him for the killing
    By Your Content Staff
    The 18 year-old murdered by Nike Jordan executive Larry Miller in 1965 has been pictured for the first time, as his family revealed they’d forgiven his killer, Your Content has learned.

    Larry Miller said Monday that while he felt guilt for killing Edward White since 1965, he didn’t reach out to the man’s family prior to going public with the secret.

    Miller, 72, released a book detailing the killing earlier this year after revealing in October he had killed the 18-year-old in a gang-related shooting 56 years ago.

    Miller acknowledged he should have contacted the family about his plans to publish Jump: My Secret Journey from the Streets to the Boardroom.

    Miller, the founder of the Nike’s Jordan faction, told The New York Times last month that he held off because he ‘was nervous about it, I was anxious about it,‘according to The Daily Mail.

