Room with NO view! Underground NUCLEAR BUNKER that once served as a Cold War-era missile launch facility hits the market in Kansas for $380,000 – as realtor promises it has ‘potential’ and could be turned into a ‘bed & breakfast’

An underground nuclear bunker that was the site of a missile launch facility during the Cold War is up for sale in Kansas for $380,000 a relative bargain considering that the structure cost millions to build, Your Content has learned.

The property, located in Abilene, Kansas, is the site of a decommissioned Atlas-F intercontinental ballistic missile silo complex built in 1961.

- Advertisement -

At the time, the underground bunker housed a five-man crew including a missile maintenance technician and a missile combat crew commander.

The bunker is about 170 feet underground and was constructed from concrete, epoxy resin, and 600 tons of steel rebar.

It has water and electricity and was designed to withstand a nuclear strike, as well as 500 mph winds.

A diagram shows how the underground area housed an upright missile until it was decommissioned in 1965.

- Advertisement -

The 11-acre property also includes a Quonset hut with water and electricity and a one-building room for storage,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]