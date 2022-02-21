Monday, February 21, 2022
    Three people killed after a Iranian fighter jet crashes into a school and bursts into flames
    Three people have died after a fighter jet crashed into a school in Iran, according to reports, Your Content has learned.

    The F-5 fighter jet crashed in Tabriz, a city of 1.6 million residents, this morning.

    Two pilots and a civilian were killed in the crash, state-run news agency said.

    Plane was being used for training purposes and crashed due to technical issue,‘according to The Daily Advent.

