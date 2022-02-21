Trump is ALREADY facing legal action over Truth Social on its bungled launch day: British firm considers suing over logo as ex-president’s Apple app rollout is riddled with error messages and long waitlists

Former President Donald Trump is already facing legal action over Truth Social on its bungled launch day, Your Content has learned.

People trying to log onto former President Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, are already reporting problems.

They include receiving error messages throughout the sign-up process and being put on a lengthy waitlist.

Trump’s social media venture launched late last night on Apple’s app store, marking the former president’s return to social media.

His return comes as the U.S. marks Presidents’ Day.

Truth Social is not yet available to Android users.

Reporters received error messages on the page when users are to enter their birthdates and on the email verification page,‘according to The Daily Mail.

